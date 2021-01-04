Ohio governor signs gun bill eliminating duty to retreat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a gun rights bill eliminating an individual’s duty to retreat before using force. The measure expands the so-called “stand your ground” right from an individual’s house and car to any place a person lawfully has the right to be. The Republican governor’s decision followed months of his declaring that any new gun legislation should include his own proposals for toughening background checks and boosting penalties for felons committing new crimes with guns. The governor has pushed these measures since the 2019 mass shooting in Dayton that killed nine and wounded more than two dozen.