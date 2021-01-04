Nonprofit builds beds for needy children in Illinois

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A nonprofit has built hundreds of beds for needy children in northeastern Illinois. Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter president Tim Zydek tells the Daily Journal that volunteers have made 590 beds over the past few years. Most recently, it built 30 beds with the help of Project Headspace and Timing, a nonprofit with veterans who collaborate with organizations in their communities. Those who need beds register online on Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s website.