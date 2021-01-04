Negligence claims filed in shootings amid Wisconsin protest

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Claims filed on behalf of two men shot by an Illinois teen during a night of protests over a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, allege the city and Kenosha County were negligent in their response to the unrest. Gaige Grosskreutz, who was seriously wounded, and the parents of Anthony Huber, who was killed, have each filed $10 million claim notices. The notices usually are precursors to lawsuits. Grosskreutz and Huber were shot by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse on Aug. 25 during violent protests that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was left partially paralyzed when a white officer fired numerous shots into his back. Rittenhouse, who now is 18, is free on $2 million bail while awaiting trial.