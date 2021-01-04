N. Illinois looks to end streak vs Ohio

Northern Illinois (1-7, 0-3) vs. Ohio (5-4, 1-2)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio looks to extend Northern Illinois’s conference losing streak to five games. Northern Illinois’ last MAC win came against the Toledo Rockets 71-50 on March 3, 2020. Ohio is coming off a 78-68 win on the road against Ball State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Dwight Wilson III has averaged 15.3 points and 8.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 12.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Huskies have been led by Darius Beane, who is averaging 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds.DOMINANT DARIUS: Beane has connected on 26.3 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 62.1 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Ohio is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 72 points or fewer. The Bobcats are 0-4 when opponents score more than 72 points.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Ohio’s Vander Plas has attempted 56 3-pointers and connected on 28.6 percent of them, and is 7 of 22 over his last three games.

BALL SECURITY: Ohio’s offense has turned the ball over 12 times per game this season, but is averaging eight turnovers over its last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

