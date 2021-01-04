Manar to resign, join Pritzker administration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – One of the top Democrats in the Illinois Senate has announced he’ll resign on January 17. Sen. Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) will become a Senior Advisor for the Pritzker administration.

Manar was elected to the Senate in 2012. However, he has been in public office for over 20 years.

“Today, my heart is full with gratitude to the people of my hometown of Bunker Hill, Macoupin County, and the 48th Legislative District for giving me — the son of small town, blue-collar parents – the opportunity to serve half my life in public office and to leave my mark on the state that I love,” Manar wrote.

The 48th Senate District covers many small towns and urban communities close to Manar’s heart.

“While serving communities with people from all walks of life was often challenging, it brought me great joy to see firsthand what unites us and to then bring that perspective to Springfield to take on big issues. I’m proud to say we did that together and along the way improved life for everyone in this state,” Manar stated.

Improving lives of working families

Gov. JB Pritzker calls Manar one of the most thoughtful and successful state lawmakers of his generation.

“Andy has done so much to improve the lives of working families,” Pritzker stated. “He led the effort to reform the state’s antiquated education funding formula, made insulin cheaper for the millions who depend upon it, led efforts to reform election laws, and oversaw the appropriations committee during truly challenging times. Any one of those accomplishments would be hailed as a career capstone, and Andy has too many to name.”

Manar will start in his new position on January 19. The administration says he will help Pritzker with downstate economic revitalization, appropriations, and COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Still, Senate President Don Harmon said it’s hard to imagine the chamber without Manar.

“He’s been a guiding force for so many lawmakers on so many issues, first as a chief of staff and then as a Senate colleague. He’s compiled a lifetime of achievements in what is still a very young career,” Harmon stated. “Andy’s been my friend and an invaluable sounding board since my first days in the Senate, and I’m grateful that our friendship is even stronger today. The governor is very lucky to have him. I wish Andy all the very best in his new role.”

Democratic Party Chairs in the 48th District will choose Manar’s replacement. Manar would have faced a re-election battle in 2022.