Man killed while changing flat tire in Beloit

BELOIT (WREX) — An investigation is underway after a man was killed while changing a flat tire in Beloit.



The Beloit Police Department say it happened in the area of Maple and Fourth on Sunday night around 8:30.



Authorities say a man was changing a flat tire between his vehicle and an assisting vehicle when a third vehicle hit the assisting vehicle, pinning the man between the two cars.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police. The victim's identity has not been released at this time.



The driver, a 27-year-old Beloit woman, was taken into custody for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.



The incident remains under investigation.