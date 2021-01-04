Lawyers to meet with Irish police over Black man’s shooting

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers representing the family of a Black man who was shot dead by police in Ireland say they will meet with police ombudsman investigators to seek to find out what happened. Dozens of people have gathered in Dublin in the past few days to protest the death of 27-year-old George Nkencho on Dec. 30 in west Dublin. Irish police say that Nkencho threatened members of the public and unarmed police officers with a knife. Police said shots were fired after less lethal force options failed to resolve the incident. The family’s lawyer said Nkencho suffered from mental illness and the family have grave concerns about how police handled the incident that led to Nkencho’s death.