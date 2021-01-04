Iran says it begins 20% uranium enrichment amid US tensions

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian government spokesman says Tehran has begun enriching uranium up to 20% at an underground facility. The state-run IRNA news agency on Monday quoted the spokesman as saying that President Hassan Rouhani had given the order for the move at the Fordo facility. Enrichment at 20% is a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%. Iran’s decision to begin enriching to 20% a decade ago nearly brought an Israeli strike targeting its nuclear facilities, tensions that only abated with the 2015 atomic deal. A resumption of 20% enrichment could see that brinksmanship return.