Indiana St. looks to end streak vs S. Illinois

Southern Illinois (7-2, 1-2) vs. Indiana State (3-6, 0-4)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois looks to extend Indiana State’s conference losing streak to six games. Indiana State’s last MVC win came against the Valparaiso Crusaders 71-58 on Feb. 29, 2020. Southern Illinois came up short in a 73-55 game at Drake in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Indiana State’s Tyreke Key has averaged 13.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while Jake LaRavia has put up 12.8 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Salukis, Marcus Domask has averaged 16.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while Lance Jones has put up 12.1 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Domask has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Southern Illinois field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has accounted for 16 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Indiana State is 0-6 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Southern Illinois is a perfect 6-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-2 when fewer than three Salukis players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MVC teams. The Sycamores have averaged 20.7 free throws per game this season, but that figure has dropped to 17.8 over their four-game losing streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com