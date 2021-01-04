Illinois law provides new protection for victims of sexual assault and stalking

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An adaptation to an Illinois law is providing new protections to victims of sexual assault and stalking.

Starting this year in the state, victims of both of those crimes can petition to have their addresses remain confidential in public records.

"It provides a substitute address they can use on documents, on driver's license, state ID," says Remedies Renewing Lives Vice President of Domestic Violence Services Becky Winstead.

The law was already in place for survivors of domestic violence, but now includes stalking and sexual assault. The program provides participants with a substitute address to be used in public records. It also provides mail forwarding for participants, should any of their mail be delivered to that address. Advocates say this tool is incredibly helpful for survivors who are working to get away from their abuser or in the process of moving.

"The idea there's an additional tool now for survivors of sexual assault and stalking to hide their address and protect themselves is just a really important tool in an overall tool box of a safety plan," says Jennifer Cacciapaglia, who serves as the manager of Rockford's Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention.

Advocates acknowledge this isn't the only safety measure survivors should take but they say it's one of the many important steps victims need to take to protect themselves and their mental health.

"For some people it can really provide that added security and safety," says Winstead. "Because they don't have to worry about that dangerous person who's been stalking them, harassing them, abusing them, or hurting them in some way."

The program is run by the Illinois Attorney General's office. If you'd like too apply or find more information, click here.