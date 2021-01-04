IceHogs among 28 teams opting to play AHL season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs will play hockey this season. What that looks like in terms of number of games and fans is still being determined, but the IceHogs plan to play another American Hockey League season starting next month.

Three teams opted out of the season, including the Milwaukee Admirals from the Central Division. The new division alignment for the Central features the IceHogs, Chicago Wolves, Cleveland Monsters, Grand Rapids Griffins, Iowa Wild and Texas Stars. The other teams to opt out of the season are the Charlotte Checkers and Springfield Thunderbirds. All three of the teams that opted out plan to return for the 2021-'22 season.

The AHL set a Feb. 5 start date for the 2021 season, so the league has about a month to figure out the scheduling and playoff formats before dropping the puck.