Here’s how you can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — We continue to learn more about the plan to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the general population in Winnebago County.



Dr. Sandra Martell, the Public Administrator with the Winnebago County Health Department, says the health department launched an online registration tool for the vaccine over the holiday weekend.

Dr. Martell says it is not a first-come-first-serve basis for those who register, but it will help determine those who will get vaccinated based off someone's risk/occupation. Dr. Martell says because of this, households may not get vaccinated at the same time.

The online registration tool is designed to help set reminders for appointments and recalls for those who miss appointments. The tool was also designed to enable trust with the community, according to Dr. Martell.



It was also set up to help eliminate data entry errors by health officials.

Once you sign up through the registration tool, the information will go to the state's database as well, to ensure no one is getting the vaccination more than once.

More than 4,500 people have registered as of Monday afternoon, according to Dr. Martell.

The registration site does support multiple languages.



To register for the COVID-19 vaccine, click either one of the links below:

Direct link to online form: https://winnebagohealth.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9tVVc8oG1EFpL4

Through the Winnebago County Health Department website: http://www.wchd.org/covid-19

"We're hoping this will allow us to have efficient use of our staff as well to provide vaccination, rather than to set up appointments and scheduling and having people sign up and stand in line like they are in Florida or Texas lining up in cars. Our goal is to be efficient with the use of your time and the use of staff time to effectively use our staff to vaccinate," Dr. Martell said.

The state is currently still in phase 1A for giving the vaccine, meaning healthcare workers and those on the frontlines. Dr. Martell says the state is likely to be in phase 1A through mid-January at least.



Dr. Martell says there's been approximately 6,200 people in Winnebago County who have received the vaccine thus far.

Also on Monday, health officials announced 424 new cases of the virus in Winnebago County from Friday-Monday, including a 7-month-old child. There's now been 23,309 confirmed cases in Winnebago County since the pandemic started.



The county also reported 3 more deaths, bringing the county's death toll up to 361 since the pandemic started.

