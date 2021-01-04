Giannis scores 43 as Bucks beat Pistons 125-115

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Detroit Pistons 125-115 to move above the .500 mark for the first time this season. The reigning two-time MVP scored 30 points by halftime, shot 17 of 24 from the floor overall and finished with nine rebounds. The Bucks have won their last eight regular-season meetings with the Pistons, which represents the longest streak for either team in the history of the series. Detroit played without two of its top three scorers in Blake Griffin and Josh Jackson. Jerami Grant and Derrick Rose led the Pistons with 24 points each.