George Whitmore, legendary climber of El Capitan, dies at 89

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — George Whitmore, a member of the first team of climbers to scale El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, has died at age 89. Whitmore’s wife Nancy says he died on New Year’s Day from complications caused by COVID-19. Friends, family, colleagues and fellow climbers mourned the passing of a rock climbing legend. He was the last surviving member of the trio that was the first to reach the top of El Capitan on Nov. 12, 1958. Scaling the 3,000-foot sheer granite rock wall was then considered a feat out of human reach. It now attracts climbers from around the world. Whitmore was also a noted conservationist.