Florida legislator: Punish Mar-a-Lago for mask-free party

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida legislator wants President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club punished for hosting a New Year’s Eve party where few of the 500 guests wore masks in possible violation of local coronavirus ordinances. Democratic state Rep. Omari Hardy said Monday that Palm Beach County must take action against Mar-a-Lago out of fairness both to local businesses that have obeyed the ordinance and those punished for violating it. Video shows partygoers singing and dancing along with rapper Vanilla Ice. The president wasn’t there, but his sons Donald Jr. and Eric were. Palm Beach County says it will investigate. The Trump Organization and Mar-a-Lago did not return calls for comment.