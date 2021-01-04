Fight over stolen vehicle leaves 1 dead, another wounded

VOLO, Ill. (AP) — One person has been shot to death and another wounded during a fight over a stolen vehicle in northern Illinois. The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that the shooting occurred about 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Volo. The Lake County sheriff’s office says an investigation shows the vehicle was stolen several days ago and the owner found it with two people inside. They drove away and turned into an auto body shop parking lot as the vehicle ran out of gas. The vehicle owner caught up to them, a struggle ensued, and shots were fired. Deputies found one person dead in the parking lot. The other was hospitalized in serious condition. The vehicle owner suffered minor gunshot wounds.