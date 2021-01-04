Federal, state aid coming for child care providers to help fill gaps

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With the holidays in the rearview mirror, Monday meant a lot of people went back to work, and kids went back to school.

Finding a child care service can be difficult because of waitlists and staffing issues from budget shortages.

So 13 WREX spoke to directors of two facilities about how federal and state aid will help

It's been nearly a year since COVID-19 reared it's ugly head causing issues for many industries, including child care services.

"This center was one of the centers our corporate office chose to close," Anne Sholes, the Center Director for KinderCare in Rockford, says. "We reopened here in June."

Sarah Renicker, the executive director of the YMCA's Children's Learning Center (CLC), says they've also felt the hardships. She says, at its best, the CLC breaks even.

"We've had to adjust not only to the cost of additional PPE and cleaning supplies and equipment, but we've also had to adjust how we staff as well," Renicker explains.

And neither the CLC nor KinderCare are at capacity right now due to COVID mitigations. But all of those little things Renicker and Sholes mentioned above are things they say have a drastic impact on the bottom-line.

"From the beginning, it's definitely in the hundreds of thousands of dollars," Renicker says when asked how much money the CLC has lost in the last year.

Sholes had another eye-popping statistic.

"We're still probably coming up $20,000 short a month," Sholes says.

And that's with federal and state aid, which both facilities received over the summer. But the second stimulus package allocated around $10 billion for child care providers. That will come in the form of a grant, the same grant from the summer, now replenished.

"It goes towards equipment, replacing those tables and chairs that may be in rough shape or more technology for the classrooms, things like that," Sholes says.

Renicker adds staff and cleaning to her list.

In addition to the federal aid, the state announced just before the end of the year it will kick in another $20 million through February. The state's funding specifically helps those who use state assistance for child care.

"It's going to affect of the Child Care Assistance Program, or CCAP, co-pays," Renicker explains. "With this grant, the state is going to reduce that co-pay to $1.25 per month."

So, as parents and childcare facilities struggle, the hope is this funding helps both make it through the pandemic.

While the CLC currently has a waitlist, Sholes says she has 60 spots open at KinderCare.

But both Sholes and Renicker say to keep operations going, they'll likely need another boost in funds later this year.