Families across the state enjoying a ride down Alpine Hills

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After taking a hiatus for the 2020 winter season, Alpine Hills Snow Park is back in business, and according to manager Shelley Bailey, business is booming.

"The phones are ringing off the hooks," Bailey said.

Currently the park only has its hill up and running, but Bailey says the terrain park should be finished by January 7.

This year more than ever, Bailey says that people from out of town are coming out to sled down Alpine Hills. For families like the Goldbergs who drove all the way from Evanston, Rockford had more, safe opportunities to get the kids out of the house one more time before Christmas break.

"School starts tomorrow, so this has been great," Meira Goldman said. "They finally have something to do. There's definitely been some guilt staying at home the past two weeks, but now I feel like I've redeemed myself."

Bailey says the park has reservations booked out multiple days in advance. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, people wanting to sled at Alpine Hills need to make a reservations first. The Rockford Park District has reservations available up to two weeks in advance.

Bailey added that Alpine Hills hopes to add in an ice rink for the first time in its history. She anticipates that will be done in about two weeks.