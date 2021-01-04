Dense fog and snow make headlines to kick off first week of New Year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first full week of the New Year is off to a foggy start. Snow could soon visit the Stateline following the dense fog.

Monday morning's dense freezing fog:

A saturated environment has allowed for dense fog to form. In fact, weather balloon data from late Sunday night show saturated air all the way to 2,000-feet above the surface.

A dense fog advisory is in place until noon Monday.

The combination of dense fog and below freezing temperatures could create a few localized slick spots. Freezing fog looks most likely through about 9 a.m., with dense fog possible until noon.

Temperatures below freezing have allowed for slick spots to develop on area roads. Don't be shocked to see patchy freezing drizzle or even a few small snowflakes during the morning hours.

Better snow chances:

A quick-moving shot at snow is possible late Monday afternoon into Monday evening. An approaching cold front located over the Dakotas early Monday visits the Stateline after sunset.

Snow is possible by early Monday evening.

Though this cold front is moisture-starved, it could bring light snow to the Stateline between 6 and 8 PM Monday. Accumulations are not likely, though a dusting on roadway surfaces could make for slick roads. Snow quickly diminishes beyond 10 PM, though cloud cover is likely going to stick around.

Some sunshine by Tuesday:

High pressure builds into the Stateline by Tuesday, with a return to some sunshine ahead. While Tuesday won't feature wall-to-wall sunshine, any amount will be better than what we've had of late.

Temperatures climb into the mid-to-upper-30s Tuesday, but even milder temperatures are on tap for midweek.

Wednesday's "warmth":

By the middle of the first full week of the New Year, temperatures rebound nicely from the cold of late. Highs Wednesday climb into the upper 30s, which is about 10° or so above average.

A storm system bringing rain and snow for the Ohio River Valley looks to remain south of the Stateline.