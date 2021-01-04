Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST

Last updated today at 4:01 am
3:43 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Whiteside IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. The
visibility may change quickly over short distances.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,
northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and
west central Illinois.

* WHEN…Now through noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to rapidly changing
and low visibility. The fog combined with freezing
temperatures could lead to slick pavement.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

