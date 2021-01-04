COVID-19 positivity rate increases three straight days in Region 1; now over 10 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 is going in the wrong direction.



For three straight days, the region's positivity rate has increased and currently sits at 10.3% as of Jan. 1, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.



The region's positivity rate has increased from 8.9% to 10.3% from Dec. 29-Jan. 1, according to IDPH's data.

The region hit 10% for the first time since mid-December over the holiday weekend.

Winnebago County health officials are scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 on Monday afternoon at 3:30. You can watch the update live on our website www.wrex.com/live or on the 13 WREX Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Illinois health officials reported 5,059 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus on Monday along with 79 more deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 984,880 cases, including 16,834 deaths since the pandemic began last March.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,254 specimens for a total 13,530,371. As of last night, 3,948 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 816 patients were in the ICU and 471 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 28, 2020 – January 3, 2021 is 9.8%.

Coronavirus Resources