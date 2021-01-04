Clues about post-Trump politics await in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — For more than four years, President Donald Trump has dominated the Republican Party and the whole of American politics. Now Georgia gets to decide what comes next. Twin Senate runoffs on Tuesday, just 15 days before Trump leaves office, will not only determine which party controls the Senate but also offer the first clues about how long Trump can maintain his grip on the nation’s political affairs once he loses the White House megaphone. Democrats are looking to prove President-elect Joe Biden’s win in November was more than just a backlash to Trump. Republicans must question how much longer they can openly embrace Trump and his divisive politics and still win elections in two-party battlegrounds.