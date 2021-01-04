Clearer and quiet weather sets in this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Thick fog and clouds stay stubbornly in place in the Stateline, but the week ahead shows promise of clearer conditions. We should see a few glimpses of the sun throughout the week, along with milder temperatures.

Foggy for now:

Thick fog remains in place into early Tuesday morning.

Dense fog remains stuck in place through at least 4 am Tuesday. There hasn't been much to mix the air up, so the fog won't clear. Drier air coming in late tonight should help clear the fog out.

In the mean time, watch out for hard-to-see conditions on the roads. Visibility may be under 1/2 mile at times. Conditions like that make driving pretty difficult. On top of the visibility, the water droplets in the fog may freeze to the roads. This keeps icy spots in play for the Tuesday morning commute. Take it slower on the way to work in the morning.

On the plus side, we may see more rime ice form, like we did Monday morning. This keeps the "frosty" look on trees and other surfaces going for another day.

A quick round of light flurries and freezing drizzle sweeps through early tonight. While little to no accumulation is expected, the freezing drizzle could keep a little ice around for Tuesday morning. As mentioned above, watch your step and take it slower in the morning.

Quiet thereafter:

Quiet and clearer weather comes our way this week.

The weather doesn't change much at all over the rest of the week, once we clear out.

Drier air working in late tonight helps clear out the fog and clouds. We'll see a partly cloudy day for Tuesday. After that, clouds build back in, but don't completely take over the sky. We'll have mostly cloudy weather for the rest of the week.

Temperatures warm up a little under the clearer and milder weather pattern. Starting Tuesday, the weather warms slightly above freezing each day through Friday. We do cool off a little this weekend, but only back into the upper 20's. This quiet and milder pattern looks to last into next week.