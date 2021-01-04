City of Rochelle cancels alley trash collection until further notice

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WREX) — For Rochelle residents who have alley way trash collection, the city says the service will no longer be offered until further notice.



In a Facebook post, the city says the decision is due to low-hanging powerlines and ice in alleyways. Residents are being asked to move trash to the street side of their homes for collection.



For those with Monday trash collection, if you have already placed your garbage in your alley, the city says Northern Illinois Disposal will collect again on Tuesday.



For elderly or disabled residents in need of assistance, contact Rochelle City Hall at 815-562-6161.