Beaten 14th District candidate to contest result in Congress

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Defeated Republican congressional candidate Jim Oberweis has informed the U.S. House of Representatives he will contest the outcome of his race against Democratic Congresswoman Lauren Underwood. In announcing his intent on Monday, Oberweis said that during the discovery recount process volunteers for his campaign found election jurisdictions around the 14th Congressional District did not follow the law. He claims that led to an inability to verify those who were legally entitled to vote actually voted. Among the other alleged violations Oberweis pointed to was the lack of initials on vote-by-bail ballots in Kane County and that a person from Kenosha, Wisconsin voted illegally.