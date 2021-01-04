Attorneys want sanctions against DOJ over 2020 census data

Attorneys for a coalition of municipalities and advocacy groups say they plan to seek court sanctions against Trump administration attorneys for refusing to turn over data and documents about the quality of the 2020 census as part of a lawsuit over the count of every U.S. resident. Attorneys for the coalition said Monday in a court filing that the Department of Justice has produced data reports for only half of the requests they have made. They say that when Trump administration attorneys did provide information, it was buried in thousands of pages of irrelevant material such as emails for pizza and handbag advertisements and LinkedIn notifications.