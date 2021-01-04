Alex Trebek’s final episodes of Jeopardy! air this week on 13 WREX

(WREX) — Jeopardy! fans may want to set their DVR's this week.



This week, January 4-January 8, will be the final episodes Alex Trebek hosted the show. Friday's new episode will also include a tribute to the life and work of Trebek.



Trebek died on November 8 last year after more than a year of battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek's final episodes were scheduled to air the week of Christmas, but the show pushed it back due to the holidays.



Ken Jennings, who claimed the title of Jeopardy!’s “Greatest of All Time” last year, will be the interim host of the show.



Episodes with Jennings will begin airing next Monday, Jan. 11.