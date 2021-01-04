7th warmest: 2020 brought heat and dry weather in Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While 2020 may be over, the final tally on Stateline weather was finished over the weekend. As a whole, the year was quite a warm one.

Temperature records:

In 2020, Rockford broke or tied 12 daily temperature records. Of those 12, 75% of them were for warmth.

2020 features warmer-than-average temperatures overall.

Breaking it down by season, the winter months tied for 9th-warmest on record, with a mean average temperatures of just a hair over 29°.

The summer months were scorching, with the mean average temperature of just under 75°. This makes the summer of 2020 the 6th-warmest on record.

The year as a whole landed in the top ten warmest, with a mean average temperature of just over 51°.

The year wound up overall being quite warm.

Precipitation records:

Last year was a mixed bag in terms of precipitation amounts. The year started strong, with abundant rainfall in March. But drier conditions took hold for the summer and fall.

There were five daily precipitation records either broken or tied during 2020. Of those five, 60% were for rainfall totals, which makes sense given last year's warmth.

The year landed below average in terms of precipitation.

As mentioned, the year started on a wet note. In March, over 5" of rain fell in Rockford, making it the 4th-wettest March on record.

By August, a much drier pattern settled in. In fact, what should have been one of the rainiest months on average only totaled a bit above a half an inch. The scant rainfall amounts for August resulted in the month being the 4th-driest on record.

As a whole, rainfall only fell a little bit over 1.5" below average. The snowfall deficit was more dramatic, with snow totals last year falling 4.50" below average.

Daily & monthly records:

January: Tied record daily snowfall of 3.0" on the 24th

February: Record daily minimum temperature of -10° on the 14th

March: Record daily precipitation of 1.28" on the 9th Record daily precipitation of 2.00" on the 28th 4th-wettest month on record since 1905 with 5.01" of precipitation

April: Record daily snowfall of 3.0" on the 17th

May: No daily or monthly records set

June: Record daily warmest minimum temperature of 71° on the 9th Tied for 9th warmest June on record since 1905 with a mean average temperature of 73°

July: No daily or monthly records set

August: 4th-driest August on record since 1905 with 0.57" of precipitation

September: Record daily precipitation of 2.06" on the 8th Tied record daily coldest maximum temperature of 58° on the 8th Record daily coldest maximum temperature of 58° on the 9th

October: No daily or monthly records set

November: Record daily maximum temperature of 76° on the 6th Tied record daily maximum temperature of 75° on the 8th Record daily maximum temperature of 77° on the 9th Record daily warmest minimum temperature of 61° on the 9th Record daily maximum temperature of 74° on the 10th 4th-warmest November on record since 1905 with a mean average temperature of 45.6°

December: Record daily maximum temperature of 55° on the 9th Tied record daily maximum temperature of 57° on the 10th Record daily maximum temperature of 62° on the 23rd



Seasonal and yearly records: