Welcome to the postseason, Cleveland. Cleveland? Yep

Welcome to the postseason, Cleveland. The Browns ended their string of non-playoff seasons on Sunday with a tighter-than-expected 24-22 victory over archrival Pittsburgh, which sat many of its starters. Cleveland returned to the NFL in 1999 and made the playoffs in 2002. It didn’t return until this season. The NFL’s two longest playoff droughts have been snapped with the advancements of Tampa Bay and Cleveland, both 11-5. In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 seed by beating the Chicago Bears, who backed into a wild-card berth at 8-8 after the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Los Angeles Rams.