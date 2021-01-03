Victims in northern Illinois bowling alley shooting honored

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — The three people killed in a shooting at a bowling alley in northern Illinois are being remembered. The Rockford Register Star reports hundreds of people gathered Saturday evening to honor 65-year-old Thomas Furseth of Machesney Park, 69-year-old Jerome Woodfork of Rockford and 73-year-old Dennis Steinhoff of Rockford. Three others were also injured in last month’s shooting. Authorities have charged 37-year-old Duke Webb in the shootings at Rockford’s Don Carter Lanes. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says words aren’t enough but residents of the city would be there for the victims families.