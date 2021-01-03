Rockford woman celebrates 104th birthday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Living in safety and love, that's how daughter Linda Carter says her mom, Dorothy Carter, is spending her 104th birthday.

Carter reached out to 13 WREX about her mom, saying she turned 104-years-old on Sunday. She says her mom is a proud farm wife and mother.

She says her mom lives at The Grand Victorian of Rockford, a senior living facility, and has "fared well through the pandemic thanks to the vigilance of her caregivers".

Everyone at 13 WREX wishes Dorothy a happy 104th birthday!