Illinois reports 81 COVID-19 deaths and 4,469 infections

CHICAGO (AP) --Illinois public health officials are reporting 81 more deaths from COVID-19 and 4,469 new confirmed and probable infections.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Sunday that the state has had nearly 980,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health officials say 16,755 people have died from COVID-19. More than 45,000 tests have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 3,817 people being hospitalized for COVID-19 and 798 are in intensive care units.