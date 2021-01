DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Shanquan Hemphill had 17 points to lead five Drake players in double figures as the Bulldogs won their 12th straight game to open the season, defeating Southern Illinois 73-55. D.J. Wilkins added 14 points for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn chipped in 11, Joseph Yesufu scored 10 and Darnell Brodie had 10. Lance Jones led the Salukis with 18 points.