Dense fog lasts through Monday morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- It will be hard to see around the Stateline, especially tonight and Monday morning. Be very careful venturing out, between fog in the air and ice on the roads.

Dense fog:

Thick fog stays in place through noon on Monday, keeping visibility under 1/2 mile. This may make driving very difficult, so take it slow in open areas.

Thick fog slows you down through Monday morning.

On top of the hard-to-see conditions, the extra moisture in the air may freeze to the road. Freezing fog is a hazard tonight through 9 am Monday. While the roads may look clean, a layer of glare ice could be on the road. As mentioned above, drive with plenty of caution through the morning commute.

After noon Monday, the fog clears out and temperatures attempt to get above freezing. This not only eliminates the visibility issues, but also removes the freezing fog and ice element too.

Monday snow:

Light snow dusts the Stateline Monday evening and could lead to slick roads.

Monday doesn't stop with the wintry weather after noon. Later in the evening, light snow showers are possible. These generally come in after 5 pm, so watch out for slick roads during the evening commute. Snow amounts look to be around 1/2", so not much comes our way for snow.

A few flurries may linger into Monday night, but again accumulation is at a minimum.

Quiet afterward:

Once we get beyond a foggy and snowy Monday, the weather settles down for a while.

Temperatures warm a few degrees above freezing starting Tuesday, but don't look for the 40's or warmer anytime soon. If anything, we get into the middle to upper 30's.

We may have to watch out for dense fog again later in the week, as we have melting snow then cool temperatures at night.

The weather remains dry for the rest of the week. Snow and rain stay away from our area through Sunday. We don't see a ton of sunshine, as the weather stays cloudy for much of the week. We might see a little more sunshine by the weekend.