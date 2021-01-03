Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST

Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Below freezing temperatures and fog may
lead to slippery spots on untreated elevated surfaces.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&