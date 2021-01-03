Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST

2:22 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Stephenson IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,
northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and
west central Illinois.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to rapidly changing
and low visibility. The fog combined with freezing temperatures
could lead to slick pavement..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

WREX Weather Team

