Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Some patchy areas with visibilities of one quarter to one

half mile in dense fog are possible this morning.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast

Illinois.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Below freezing temperatures and fog may

lead to slippery spots on untreated elevated surfaces.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&