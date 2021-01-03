Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 3:41 am
3:09 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Winnebago IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Some patchy areas with visibilities of one quarter to one
half mile in dense fog are possible this morning.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Below freezing temperatures and fog may
lead to slippery spots on untreated elevated surfaces.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

