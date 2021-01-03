Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
* WHAT…Some patchy areas with visibilities of one quarter to one
half mile in dense fog are possible this morning.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Below freezing temperatures and fog may
lead to slippery spots on untreated elevated surfaces.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&