Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Stephenson County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,
northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and
west central Illinois.
* WHEN…Through 12 PM today.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to rapidly changing
and low visibility. The fog combined with freezing temperatures
could lead to slick pavement.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibilities should improve by the late
morning to midday. However, areas of fog could last into the
afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
