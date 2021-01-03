Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,

northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and

west central Illinois.

* WHEN…Through 12 PM today.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to rapidly changing

and low visibility. The fog combined with freezing temperatures

could lead to slick pavement.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibilities should improve by the late

morning to midday. However, areas of fog could last into the

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&