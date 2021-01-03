Brian Urquhart, early leader of United Nations, dies at 101

TYRINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Brian Urquhart, an early leader of the United Nations who played a central role in developing the U.N. practice of peacekeeping, has died at his home in Tyringham, Massachusetts, according to his family. He was 101. The New York Times reports that Urquhart’s son confirmed he died on Saturday but didn’t provide a specific cause. Urquhart served in British military and intelligence during World War II and was the second official hired by the U.N. after its formation in 1945. He went on to be a principal adviser to five U.N. secretary-generals. Before he retired in 1986, he had directed 13 peacekeeping operations, recruited 10,000 troops from 23 countries and established peacekeeping as one of the U.N.’s most visible functions.