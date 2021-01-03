Blackhawks, forward Dylan Strome agree to 2-year extension

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Dylan Strome have agreed to a two-year contract extension. Strome was a restricted free agent. The extension runs through the 2021-22 season and carries a $3 million salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Strome had 12 goals and 26 assists in 58 games last season. With captain Jonathan Toews sidelined by an illness and fellow forwards Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander out with injuries, the play of Strome is more important than ever for Chicago.