Banged-up Chicago Bears back into playoff spot

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have backed into the playoffs, but they have some health concerns heading into next weekend’s matchup with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. Linebacker Roquan Smith and wide receiver Darnell Mooney left Chicago’s 35-16 loss to Green Bay with injuries. Smith, Chicago’s leading tackler, departed late in the first quarter with an elbow injury. Mooney, who set career highs with 11 receptions for 93 yards, hurt an ankle early in the fourth. The Bears finished at 8-8 but made the playoffs anyway after the Arizona Cardinals lost.