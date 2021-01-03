3rd body found after landslide in Norway; 7 still missing

HELSINKI (AP) — Rescue teams searching for survivors four days after a landslide carried away homes in a Norwegian village have found no signs of life amid the ruined buildings and debris. Three bodies have been recovered but searchers on Saturday were looking for seven more missing people. Ground search teams with dogs are being aided by helicopters and drones with heat-detecting cameras on the ravaged hillside in the village of Ask, 25 kilometers (16 miles) northeast of Oslo. At least 1,000 people have been evacuated and more may have to leave. The landslide is the worst in modern Norwegian history. King Harald V and other members of the royal family will visit the site on Sunday.