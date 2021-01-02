Youngstown St. looks for home win vs Green Bay

Green Bay (0-9, 0-5) vs. Youngstown State (5-3, 2-3)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State looks for its fifth straight win over Green Bay at Beeghly Physical Education Center. The last victory for the Phoenix at Youngstown State was a 90-77 win on Dec. 31, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Youngstown State’s Naz Bohannon, Garrett Covington and Michael Akuchie have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 49 percent of all Penguins scoring over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Phoenix have allowed only 76.6 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 89 per game they allowed against non-conference competition.ACCURATE AMARI: Amari Davis has connected on 39.3 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.5 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Green Bay’s PJ Pipes has attempted 57 3-pointers and connected on 36.8 percent of them, and is 8 for 18 over his past three games.

TWO STREAKS: Green Bay has dropped its last six road games, scoring 64.3 points and allowing 84 points during those contests. Youngstown State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78.7 points while giving up 65.

SECOND CHANCES: Youngstown State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 41 percent this year. That rate is ranked sixth in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Green Bay stands at just 22.1 percent (ranked 294th).

