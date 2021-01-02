Woman faces charges after 7 kids found in vacant apartment

CHICAGO (AP) --A Chicago woman faces misdemeanor child endangerment charges after seven children were found inside an apartment that was supposed to be vacant on the city's West Side.

Police say that 31-year-old Jessie Hunt was scheduled to appear in court Saturday afternoon.

Police say the children, ranging in age from 14 years old to 23 months old, were found on Friday afternoon by officers during a wellbeing check.

All of the children were taken to an area hospital. Police say they are all in good condition.