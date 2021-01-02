UCLA’s Chris Smith tears left ACL, out for rest of season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA guard Chris Smith tore his left ACL and will be out for the rest of the season. Smith hurt his knee late in the first half of the Bruins’ 72-70 victory over Utah on Thursday. He returned in the second half, but after the game, it was announced that Smith had a bruised left knee. The severity of his injury was announced Saturday, shortly before the Bruins hosted Colorado. The team’s lone senior was averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds, both second-best on the team. Smith started all eight games, averaging 28 minutes. He was shooting a team-high 50% from 3-point range and 79% from the free throw line.