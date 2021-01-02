Turner score 20, Bowling Green defeats Northern Illinois

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Justin Turner had 20 points as Bowling Green romped past Northern Illinois 68-42. Daeqwon Plowden had 12 points and nine rebounds for Bowling Green, which earned its fourth straight road victory. Trey Diggs added 11 points. Caleb Fields had 10 points. Darius Beane had 13 points for the Huskies. Tyler Cochran added 11 points and seven rebounds. Trendon Hankerson, the Huskies’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 13 points per game, scored only four points on 2-of-12 shooting. NIU’s 42 points were the fewest given up by Bowling Green in a MAC game in eight years.