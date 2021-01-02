Police officer pays for shoplifting suspects’ holiday dinner

SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer is winning praise for providing Christmas dinner for two women accused of trying to steal groceries for their children. Officer Matt Lima responded to a report of shoplifting Dec. 20 at Stop & Shop. Two women with two young children were accused of bagging groceries at a self-checkout kiosk without scanning them. The women said they had fallen upon hard times and wanted to provide a Christmas dinner for the children. Lima says he was reminded of his own children and decided not to charge them. Instead, he used his own money to buy $250 grocery gift cards.