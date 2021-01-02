Palestinians say Israeli gunshot in the neck paralyzed man

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says that a youth is suffering from paralysis a day after he was shot in the neck by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. The ministry said Saturday that the 24-year-old man, Haron Abu Aram, was left quadriplegic. Witnesses said the incident was triggered when Israeli forces tried to stop Palestinians building a house in a village in southern Hebron. Video showed a group of Palestinians confronting the Israeli soldiers before a gunshot is heard and the young man appears on the ground. The Israeli military said its soldiers were attacked with rocks while evacuating an “illegal building.” Israel prevents Palestinians from building houses on areas under its control in the West Bank without hard-to-obtain building permits.