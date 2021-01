MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Sam Griesel recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds to help carry North Dakota State to a 68-50 win over Western Illinois. Rocky Kreuser had 17 points for North Dakota State, which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 16 points. Tyree Eady had 13 points. Rod Johnson Jr. had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Leathernecks, who were playing their first conference game of the season.